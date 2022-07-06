Where are you going?
Café Landtmann

4 Universitätsring, 1010 Wien, Austria
Website
| +43 1 24100120
Café Landtmann Vienna Austria

More info

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 12am

Café Landtmann

How can you pass up ordering an Apfelstrudel in one of Dr. Freud’s favorite coffeehouses? Open since 1873 at the bottom of a neobaroque structure with a wedding-cake facade, Café Landtmann is perhaps the oldest establishment along the Ringstrasse, meaning that it even predates the glorious Burgtheater next to it. The Gustavs—Mahler and Klimt—and Marlene Dietrich were just some of the many luminaries who frequented the establishment over its near century of existence. In recent years, the Landtmann added a glassed-in patio out front for even better Ringstrasse views.
By John Oseid , AFAR Local Expert

