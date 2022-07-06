Where are you going?
Schloss Belvedere

27 Prinz-Eugen-Straße
Website
| +43 1 795570
Schloss Belvedere Vienna Austria

More info

Sat - Thur 9am - 6pm
Fri 9am - 9pm

In other cities, Schloss Belvedere would be the grand attraction: The baroque palace turned museum is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and its French-style gardens, enormous pools, and upper and lower pavilions are stunning. But in Vienna, a city that's chockablock with majestic palaces and marvelous art institutions, the Belvedere winds up being underappreciated by visitors. Formerly the summer palace of the French-born military commander Prince Eugene of Savoy, the early-18th-century palace was designed by Johann Lucas von Hildebrandt, one of the most celebrated architects of his day. Works in the building’s collection range from baroque masterpieces to 20th-century treasures such as Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss as well as pieces by Oskar Kokoschka and Egon Schiele.
By John Oseid , AFAR Local Expert

