Prater
Classic-film buffs well know the pivotal scene on the Riesenrad, the giant Ferris wheel in Vienna's Prater park which lies between the Danube and one of its side canals. In the film version of Graham Greene’s noir tale The Third Man
, Orson Welles, as Harry Lime, relates his famous Swiss cuckoo clock analogy to Joseph Cotten while on the ride. Built in 1897 for Emperor Franz Joseph I’s golden jubilee, the Ferris wheel was for a long time the world’s tallest. After a period of scruffiness late last century, the Prater and its old-fashioned amusement park are again popular. The greenery alone makes for wonderful strolling or biking, with the Schweizerhaus restaurant’s beer garden the perfect place for schnitzel or succulent Schweinsstelze
(pig's feet).