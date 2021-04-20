Amanera Cabarete, Dominican Republic

Photo courtesy of Amanera

Amanera At this luxury resort on the Dominican Republic’s lush northern coast, 25 clifftop casitas (one with two bedrooms and 13 with swimming pools) sit 60 feet above a mile-long stretch of Playa Grande. Each one features floor-to-ceiling windows for taking in the ocean views, plus teak pocket doors between the bedrooms and living areas, huge walk-in closets, and shaded terraces. Surrounded by 2,170 acres of jungle and almost 400 acres of protected rain forest, the resort itself offers spectacular seclusion. In Casa Grande, a building that’s pretty much all glass, you’ll find the lobby as well as a restaurant, library, and terrace overlooking an infinity pool, where you can gaze out over the jungle, ocean, and 18-hole Playa Grande Golf and Ocean Club (which includes 10 holes atop ocean cliffs).



Down on the beach, there’s Club de Playa for enjoying locally inspired dishes, seafood barbecues, and the catch of the day. Guests here should also make time for spa treatments and tennis on the clay courts. Apart from activities like big-game fishing, boating through the mangroves to a hidden swimming cove, and hiking to waterfalls, you may never want to leave the resort.