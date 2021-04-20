Chocolate Fashion
248 Andalusia Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134, USA
| +1 305-461-3200
Photo courtesy of Chocolate Fashion
More info
Sun 8am - 3pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm
Sat 7am - 6pm
Baguettes and ChocolateWhen in Coral Gables, enjoy the finer things in life: freshly baked baguettes, truffles, and gold leaf–flecked chocolate ganache cake. Chocolate Fashion—an artisanal bakery, chocolatierie, patisserie, and confiserie—on Miracle Mile covers the gamut.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Chocolate Fashion
This European-style café is a great place to satisfy your sweet tooth or have an afternoon pick-me-up coffee.
They offer brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Try the eggs benedict, eggs florentine, or of course, the chocolate banana pancakes! You'll be pleased.
They offer brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Try the eggs benedict, eggs florentine, or of course, the chocolate banana pancakes! You'll be pleased.