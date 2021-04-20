Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Chocolate Fashion

248 Andalusia Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134, USA
Website
| +1 305-461-3200
Baguettes and Chocolate Coral Gables Florida United States
Chocolate Fashion Coral Gables Florida United States
Baguettes and Chocolate Coral Gables Florida United States
Chocolate Fashion Coral Gables Florida United States

More info

Sun 8am - 3pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm
Sat 7am - 6pm

Baguettes and Chocolate

When in Coral Gables, enjoy the finer things in life: freshly baked baguettes, truffles, and gold leaf–flecked chocolate ganache cake. Chocolate Fashion—an artisanal bakery, chocolatierie, patisserie, and confiserie—on Miracle Mile covers the gamut.

By Todd

More Recommendations

Marcela Navarro
almost 7 years ago

Chocolate Fashion

This European-style café is a great place to satisfy your sweet tooth or have an afternoon pick-me-up coffee.

They offer brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Try the eggs benedict, eggs florentine, or of course, the chocolate banana pancakes! You'll be pleased.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points