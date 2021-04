Village Snack Shop and Bakery 5-5190 Kuhio Highway

Eat me! For an early breakfast treat, get some malasadas at the Village Snack and Bakery Shop (a hole-in-the-wall eatery) located in the Ching Young Village Shopping Center. They sell out of them fast every morning, so you need to roll out of bed early.



The shop is owned by an attentive local family and it has been there since I first came to Hanalei 15 years ago. When I asked exactly how long, I was told 'forever'.