Ching Ching Cha
1063 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
| +1 202-333-8288
Thur - Mon 11am - 8pm
Zen in a Cup of TeaFrom the outside, Ching Ching Cha looks like any other commercial establishment but walk inside and you’ll be transported to a teahouse somewhere in China. Sunlight pours in from the skylights above and soothing music sounds from the speakers. The room is divided into two sections – one side sells loose leaf teas, teapots, cups and other tea brewing accessories. The other side is filled with rosewood tables and chairs and a raised platform section with low tables where you can sit cross-legged while sipping on one of Ching Ching Cha's many teas. This place evokes such serenity that even before you’ve placed your order, your mind and body are already beginning to relax.
Ching Ching Cha offers more than 60 different teas by type and by medicinal properties. Each table has a stone teapot that is fire lit to keep the water at the proper brewing temperature. The wait staff is extremely knowledgeable about the various tea offerings and will glady help you to make a choice. They will also instruct you in the proper way to brew the tea as I have come to learn that each tea is brewed and served differently! The staff will refresh the pot as needed since many of the teas can be brewed several times over.
There’s also a small menu of dishes to accompany your tea of choice and in the afternoon, they have their version of a happy hour offering where you can get a cup of the tea of the day with either a dessert or a dumpling for a set price.