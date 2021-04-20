Chinatown Gate

Where are you going?
Although it looks impressively historical, the Chinese gate at the entrance to Seattle’s International District is actually quite recent — it debuted in 2008. The gate is designed with traditional Chinese motifs and colors, including auspicious red and gold, and is intended as a symbolic entrance to old Chinatown, as well as a welcome to the Northwest region more generally. Envisioned as one of a pair, the gate will someday be joined by a twin, if the nonprofit foundation that commissioned it raises enough funds. For now, you can go to 5th Avenue and S. King St. and admire the first gate.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

