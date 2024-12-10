Asheville Is On Its Way Back and Needs Visitors Now More Than Ever

When Hurricane Helene barreled through Asheville, North Carolina, in late September, it unleashed nearly 10 inches of rain in just two days, causing nearby waterways like the French Broad and Swannanoa rivers to crest and overflow. The record-breaking rainfall triggered catastrophic flooding as well as landslides, critically damaging the area’s homes, businesses, and infrastructure. The losses due to the hurricane and floods were astounding. Authorities reported that 43 people died in North Carolina alone, and numerous homes and commercial buildings were damaged or destroyed throughout the county.

Ashevillians have been working tirelessly to restore their community in the weeks since, demonstrating the grit and moxie that define this Appalachian area. Located in the heart of the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville has long been a destination for outdoor enthusiasts, foodies, and art lovers. And as winter approaches, residents are hoping that travelers will help further fuel the recovery efforts by visiting.

“The hurricane has had a devastating economic impact. You don’t have to swing a hammer or dig a hole. Just come and stay locally and spend locally,” says Ellen McDougald, Asheville resident and owner of Home Stay NC, an Asheville-based short-term rental company.

“Tourism is the front door to Asheville’s economy. It makes up 20 percent of the county’s GDP and employs 29,000 people in the community,” says Vic Isley, president and CEO of Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority.

With tourism playing such a critical role in the city’s recovery, visitors can make a meaningful impact in many ways. From supporting local businesses to experiencing the region’s natural beauty, here’s how you can be part of Asheville’s comeback.

While some areas, like parts of the River Arts District, Biltmore Village, and Swannanoa, will need more time (you can find an up-to-date list of what’s open and closed on the Explore Asheville website), Downtown Asheville is buzzing with activity this winter.

The iconic Omni Grove Park Inn has reopened with special holiday and winter programming for guests. Courtesy of Explore Asheville

Hotels in Asheville that are open

According to Explore Asheville, most hotels—137 at last count—are back up and running in the aftermath of Helene. There are only two that remain shuttered in the Biltmore Village area. From historic boutique hotels to charming vacation rentals, Asheville offers various accommodations for travelers. For something new, check into the Moxy Asheville, a stylish 115-room property that’s the city’s latest addition. The Foundry Hotel Asheville has reopened with scaled back housekeeping services. The Foundry is a boutique property that blends industrial history with modernity and is excellent for anyone seeking a unique stay. If you prefer a home-away-from-home feel, consider one of Asheville’s vacation rentals, such as one of the two lavish homes hosted by Home Stay NC. For a classic experience, the century-old Omni Grove Park Inn has reopened to overnight guests.

The Biltmore goes all out with festive decor during the holiday season. Courtesy of Explore Asheville

Things to do in Asheville

According to Isley, there are many attractions that are currently open and eager to welcome guests, including iconic Asheville destinations such as the Biltmore Estate, Omni Grove Park Inn, the North Carolina Arboretum, and segments of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The famous Biltmore Estate, a 250-room French Renaissance–style mansion, recently reopened following Hurricane Helene. It is considered America’s largest privately owned home and is a major tourist draw. The sprawling historic structure is also a museum and cultural venue. The museum is also showing a Chihuly art exhibit now until February 2, 2025, showcasing pieces from the master glass artist Dale Chihuly.

The Omni Grove Park Inn is a property that dates back more than 100 years, and with its unique stone facade is worthy of a visit even if you aren’t staying there. It introduced its new Gingerbread Trail of Giving this festive season, an event where 40 gingerbread artists display their cookie and candy creations at local businesses throughout downtown Asheville.

The North Carolina Arboretum’s numerous gardens and trails have reopened to visitors and will be highlighted with a Winter Lights event that is running through the end of December. For art lovers, the works of 70 American artists are on display for the American Made exhibit now through February 10, 2025, at the Asheville Art Museum.

And for an important history lesson, the first portion of the Black Cultural Heritage Trail is open. The trail, which leads visitors through three areas of Asheville, celebrates the traditions and legacies of Asheville’s Black community and the Affrilachian identity and culture. The trail opened earlier this year after Phase One was completed. Phase Two is underway, which will incorporate three large-scale art installations by Tommy Lee McGee to increase the visibility of the trail.

Winter can be an utterly breathtaking time to visit North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Parkway. Craig Zerbe/Shutterstock

Winter activities like snowshoeing and tubing are a fun way to enjoy the outdoors while supporting regional businesses. The annual average snowfall in and around Asheville is approximately 11 inches, but the ski resorts in the area, including Cataloochee Ski Area, Sugar Mountain Resort, and Beech Mountain Resort, get more snow. It’s also worth noting that the National Park Service has restored access to more than 310 miles of the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway. Check with the Blue Ridge Visitor Center or local outfitters for updates on trail conditions.

While the River Arts District (RAD) was among the areas most heavily impacted by Helene, the northern part of the district is open for business. Here, visitors will find art classes in glass art creation, painting, fiber arts, and more if you’re looking for a hands-on art experience. Travelers can watch artists at work, explore galleries, and shop for works of art. “The impact of the storm has left many artists struggling, as we’ve lost the peak season that sustains us through the slower winter months. Your visits and support can make a significant difference as we aim to stay afloat through December and into April,” says Jeffrey Burroughs, fine jeweler and president of the River Arts District Artists.

Indulge in delicious Indian street food at the colorful Chai Pani restaurant in Asheville. Courtesy of Explore Asheville

Best places to eat in Asheville

Asheville’s food scene is legendary, with a flourishing farm-to-table movement, and chefs who are passionate about local ingredients and sustainable practices. Home to several James Beard Award winners like Chef Katie Button of Cúrate and a roster of other standout restaurants, the food here is not to be missed. If you’d like to eat on the go, stop by the Guajiro food truck for Cuban cuisine or enjoy Indian street food at Chai Pani and Botiwalla by Chai Pani, which won a James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant.

Supporting Asheville beyond tourism

While tourism is vital for Asheville’s recovery, local organizations and nonprofits continue to play a significant role in rebuilding efforts. Visitors who wish to contribute further can consider donating to Love Asheville from Afar or Always Asheville Fund, a small business grant program.

For visitors interested in donating their time and talent during a visit, there are numerous opportunities to get involved, from river cleanups to food distribution services. A list of voluntourism opportunities can be found online.