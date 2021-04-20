Chiesa del Gesù e dei Santi Ambrogio e Andrea

6th-century masterpiece
Just a few meters from the massive cathedral of San Lorenzo, Chiesa del Gesu is one of the oldest churches is Genoa
, originally dating back to the 6th century. While the outside of the church was completely rebuilt in 1894 when the Doge's Palace was strongly renovated, it still houses one of the most gorgeous ceilings in the city. Gilded in gold, and covered in richly-colored paintings, visit the Chiesa at sunset to see everything beautifully illuminated by a natural, ethereal glow.