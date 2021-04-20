Where are you going?
Chiesa del Gesù e dei Santi Ambrogio e Andrea

Piazza Giacomo Matteotti
+39 010 542189
6th-century masterpiece Genoa Italy

6th-century masterpiece

Just a few meters from the massive cathedral of San Lorenzo, Chiesa del Gesu is one of the oldest churches is Genoa, originally dating back to the 6th century. While the outside of the church was completely rebuilt in 1894 when the Doge's Palace was strongly renovated, it still houses one of the most gorgeous ceilings in the city. Gilded in gold, and covered in richly-colored paintings, visit the Chiesa at sunset to see everything beautifully illuminated by a natural, ethereal glow.
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

