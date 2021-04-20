Chichén Itzá

Descent of the Feathered Serpent at Chichen-Itza

It was hot and humid, but it always seems to be hot and humid along Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. I didn’t care, though; it was the spring equinox and I was there to see one of the most amazing archaeoastronomical phenomena in the world, the Descent of the Feathered Serpent. Chichen Itza was one of the largest Maya cities and was built around the 9th century C.E. It is also one of Mexico’s most visited tourist destinations and was granted World Heritage status in 1988 by UNESCO. There are a lot of astronomical marvels at Chichen Itza, but one of the most exciting is the Descent of the Feathered Serpent. The central Pyramid of Kukulkan was built in such a way that, on the equinoxes, a shadow play is created where a serpent head statue transforms into a full creature through the shadows of the pyramid’s terraces. While the shadow effect began at 4:10, it took an hour for the full sight to be realized. Just as the sun hit a certain spot and immediately before the heat turned my brain to mush, I looked up and saw it. There it was: a massive snake descending the ancient pyramid. The head was a statue at the base of the pyramid’s stairs, and its back was comprised of seven triangles created through shadow, an engineering feat that boggles the mind. To see this amazing sight in person, plan your equinox trip well in advance, as people from around the world travel to the ancient pyramid for their own mystical encounter.