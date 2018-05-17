Puebla is situated in a valley ringed by volcanic mountains, some of which are dormant or inactive, and another, El Popo, which remains active. Two of the volcanoes comprise a national park (one of Mexico’s oldest) and offer opportunities for hiking and even alpine climbing, one of the few places in the country where you can do so. Paragliding, fishing, and mountain biking are other outdoor activities that are easy to do in and around Puebla. For nature lovers who like their activity more easy-going, there’s also walking, cycling, or jogging in an urban park, whose trail terminates near Latin America’s largest Ferris wheel, Estrella de Puebla.