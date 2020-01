Pyramids of Teotihuacan (Pirámides de Teotihuacan)

Just about 30 miles outside Mexico City is one of the country's many important archaeological and indigenous cultural sites. Teotihuacan is Mexico's most visited archaeological site and is also considered one of its most significant, thanks to its abundance of pyramids and dwellings. There are plenty of guides hovering around the periphery of the site, ready to offer their services; many say they are direct descendants of the former inhabitants of the ancient city, which today is on UNESCO's World Heritage List. Those in the know agree that the man known as "El Gorila" (so named for his physique) is the best among them. El Gorila is a certified guide who prides himself on tours that are both educational and spiritual. The tours he offers are not of the pyramids themselves, but of surrounding areas, where you can experience medicine walks, a temazcal (spiritual steam ritual), or meditation in a darkened cave. Many of his clients swear they have experienced spiritual awakenings or transformations after participating in an activity led by El Gorila.