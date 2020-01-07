Pyramids of Teotihuacan (Pirámides de Teotihuacan)

Teotihuacan

In spite of the extraordinary amount of intact pyramids, altars, and buildings at the archaeological site at Teotihuacan (the city, at one point, was the most populous metropolis in the Americas and was nearly eight miles square), not very much is known about the people who lived here between 150 B.C.E. and the 6th century C.E. Some details, of course, have survived. The civilization engaged in human sacrifice, and lots of it. They worshipped a cruel pantheon of gods with the features of eagles, serpents, or jaguars. They were master builders and city-planners and fierce warriors. Because only 8% of the city has been excavated, exciting discoveries are still being made—a tunnel discovered in 2003 under the marvelous Pyramid of the Feathered Serpent lead to three chambers filled with treasures (statues, jewelry, and animal bones and miniature models of the landscape with rivers and lakes filled with liquid mercury). Aerial scans of small pyramid-sized mountains due south of the city’s Avenue of the Dead indicate that more temple and residential structures are buried there, covered by natural growth. It seems that the secrets long held by this lost city, will continue to be unearthed for years to come.