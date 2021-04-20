Changing of the Guards - Rosenborg Castle and Royal Treasure
Øster Voldgade 4A, 1350 København, Denmark
+45 33 15 32 86
Tue - Sun 10am - 3pm
A Grand Entrance in CopenhagenAs I arrived in Copenhagen for the first time, I followed the map from the subway to my hostel. All was going smoothly until a police officer who was directing traffic stopped me from passing. I stood there with my big pack on my front and back slightly annoyed and then I saw them coming - a beautiful row of soldiers marching in perfect unison emerging from what I came to learn was the Rosenborg Castle complex. They passed by me, and marched directly out on the street. I continued to follow them along the sidewalk as if they were the Pied Piper and I watched as the group of them stopped for stoplights and cars went by them as if this was an everyday occurrence I had no idea who they were or why they were marching, or where they were going - but all of a sudden I felt as if Copenhagen had given me the best welcome possible. It was unexpected, interesting, and suddenly I found myself excited about what else the city had to offer - how else could it surprise me?
I later found out that the scene I saw was the daily changing of the Danish Royal Guard. They march from Rosenborg Castle at 11:30 daily through the streets of Copenhagen (stopping for stoplights!), and execute the changing of the guard in front of Amalienborg Palace at 12:00.