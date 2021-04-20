Centro Academico y Cultural San Pablo
Miguel Hidalgo (Av. Hidalgo) 907, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
| +52 951 501 8800
Photo by Suzanne Barbezat
Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm
Academic and Cultural CenterThe restoration of the first Dominican convent in Oaxaca was completed in 2011, when it opened as the San Pablo Academic and Cultural Center. The building dates back to 1529, but over time it served as homes, shops and a hotel. The restoration project took six years to complete, and has incorporated sustainable elements such as a rainwater catchment system and solar panels.
The cultural center has a few different areas, including a reading room for kids, a few different exhibit areas, classrooms, a restaurant and cafe. The main mission of this center is to promote Oaxaca's indigenous languages and culture. Besides hosting a variety of exhibits, courses and workshops throughout the year, San Pablo hosts some special events such as the Posada del Cacao in December, and the festival of the 7 moles in July. The site also serve as headquarters of the Alfredo Harp Helú Oaxaca foundation, which sponsored the building's restoration.