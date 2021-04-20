Central Park

Get Painted at Carnaval

Head to Ambergris Caye for one of the last spots in Belize that celebrates a Mardi Gras–style Carnival, referred to as Carnaval de San Pedro here. The multiday event is celebrated in conjunction with Ash Wednesday, and you will want to bring your old clothes—one of the biggest aspects of this celebration is the “painting.” Kids and adults fill designated areas and streets to cover each other in as much paint as possible. While it’s incredibly messy, it’s one of the most enjoyable and unique events in Belize.



Along with the painting is three days of parades, featuring organized groups performing choreographed routines, called comparsas. A comparsa is likened to a Latin American conga, where dancers perform traveling down streets led by, in this case, a truck playing music. Expect stunning, Rio-style costumes from the various groups including schools, clubs, and local organizations.