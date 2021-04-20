Where are you going?
Central Park

San Pedro, Belize
Mid-June kicks off lobster season, and celebrations take place in Caye Caulker, Ambergris Caye, and Placencia. One of the biggest events is Ambergris Caye’s Lobsterfest. The weeklong festivities include daily specials, drinks, and musical performances—all culminating in a Saturday block party celebrating everything related to this beloved Caribbean crustacean. Restaurants and bars have booths selling lobster-themed dishes and signature cocktails, while partygoers enjoy open-air live musical performances.
By Erin De Santiago , AFAR Local Expert

Get Painted at Carnaval

Head to Ambergris Caye for one of the last spots in Belize that celebrates a Mardi Gras–style Carnival, referred to as Carnaval de San Pedro here. The multiday event is celebrated in conjunction with Ash Wednesday, and you will want to bring your old clothes—one of the biggest aspects of this celebration is the “painting.” Kids and adults fill designated areas and streets to cover each other in as much paint as possible. While it’s incredibly messy, it’s one of the most enjoyable and unique events in Belize.

Along with the painting is three days of parades, featuring organized groups performing choreographed routines, called comparsas. A comparsa is likened to a Latin American conga, where dancers perform traveling down streets led by, in this case, a truck playing music. Expect stunning, Rio-style costumes from the various groups including schools, clubs, and local organizations.

