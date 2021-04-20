Where are you going?
Blue Water Grill

Beachfront, Barrier Reef Dr, San Pedro, Belize
Website
| +501 226-3347
More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 9:30pm

Blue Water Grill is an open-air restaurant right on the beach in a quieter end of San Pedro. Simple and rustic in its decor, with wood walls and colorful paintings, it’s a space that allows the food to be the star of the show. Breakfast features good, predictable Belizean favorites such as fry jacks and scrambled eggs with beans, but dinner is the real attraction. The crispy fried pork dumplings with hoisin peanut sauce, served over an arugula, hearts of palm, and daikon radish salad, was my favorite dish, though the Mongolian-style ribs, the bacon-wrapped filet mignon, the key lime pie, and the crème brûlée were also delectable. 
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

