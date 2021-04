Centennial Olympic Park is a spacious area in the heart of Atlanta , Georgia. This public park was created for the 1996 Summer Olympics and it is so beautiful! Being a Florida native, I was not used to the fact that it was somewhat chilly and that I got to see Cherry Blossoms everywhere. I was there with a whole bunch of other people who are from Florida and live there with me and they were all taking photos of the Cherry Blossoms, kind of silly but it is a rarity to us. There were tall structures of all sorts symbolizing the 1996 Summer Olympics and it's just a big spacious park for you to play frisbee with your dog or soccer with your kids. It is also very close to the CNN Studio and The World of Coca-Cola!