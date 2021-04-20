Where are you going?
Causeway Coastal Route, Northern Ireland

1-3 Coast Road
Website
| +1 780-447-5625
Drive the Causeway Coastal Route Larne United Kingdom

Drive the Causeway Coastal Route

The best drive in Northern Ireland, this is a dramatic 120-mile coastal route between the green Glens of Antrim on one side and the spectacular coastline with its cliffs, unusual rock formations such as the giant’s face (pictured, above) and Giant’s Causeway on the other. There are also mysterious ruins from the past, such as Dunluce Castle. The drive starts near Larne, north of Belfast, and goes right the way around the north coast, and can be done in one day or a few days – take your time and stop off at some of the scenic points, towns and villages along the way.
By Yvonne Gordon , AFAR Local Expert

