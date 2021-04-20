Catoctin Mountain Orchard
Family owned and operated since 1948, this roadside orchard and market offers first rate seasonal fruits, vegetables, canned, and bottled goods 10 months out of the year. Strawberries, peaches, nectarines, apple varieties (Cortland, Cameo, Honey Crisp, Golden Delicious, or Pink Lady), pumpkin, apple butter, apple cider, and honey are popular on visitors' shopping lists. In addition, their fresh baked goods especially apple pies, apple dumplings, and peach cobblers have proved satisfying.