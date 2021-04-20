Where are you going?
Cathedral Rock

Cathedral Rock, Arizona 86351, USA
Channel Your Inner Explorer with Sedona Trail Zen Tours

Sedona is home to four major vortexes - centers of heightened spiritual and metaphysical energy. One of its foremost is Cathedral Rock, a magnificent red rock formation with soaring spires that resemble a cathedral.

On a whim, we booked a guided tour with Sedona Trail Zen, which ended up being the highlight of our trip. Over the course of four hours, our guide, Wyatt, shared insights about local vegetation and wildlife, covered the history of the land, and even took us on some secluded trails. This ten-mile hike, up to Cathedral Rock and down through the surrounding land, gave us a renewed sense of energy and clarity.
By Katie Galeotti

Liliana Domenech
almost 7 years ago

Nothing like an energy vortex in Sedona!

Morning hike and meditation in Red Rock country in Sedona Arizona, is the way to start the day. One of the most beautiful places in the U.S. to clear your mind, get back in touch with nature and uplift your spirit.

