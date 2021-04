An imposing fortress in Santiago de Cuba

A trip to Santiago de Cuba wouldn't be complete without a visit to San Pedro de la Roca Castle, also known as Castillo del Morro. This imposing fortress on the bay protected the city from pirates and military attack and is considered both historically and architecturally significant. It has been magnificently restored and has been a UNESCO world heritage site since 1997. We were lucky enough to visit just before sunset when the views were spectacular.