Staro Selo Museum

Ul. Josipa Broza 19, 49295, Kumrovec, Croatia
Website
| +385 49 225 830
Staro Selo Museum Kumrovec Croatia

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm

Staro Selo Museum

Traverse the bucolic landscape of the Zagorje region, famed for its vineyard-covered hills and postcard-worthy villages, to the Staro Selo Museum, located in the village of Kumrovec. The unique institution offers visitors an inside look at early-20th-century life in a northern Croatian village. Stroll through manicured gardens, restored barns, and thatched houses, imagining life in the countryside more than 100 years ago, then visit the birth house of former Yugoslavia president Josip Broz Tito and peek into the old school, which features restored classrooms and a recreation of a teacher’s apartment. Guests can also witness how traditional gingerbread, candles, baskets, and wooden toys were once made, and get schooled on the blacksmith and pottery trades.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

