Fragrant Garden
Located in Kvarner Bay, the island of Lošinj is known for its abundance of aromatic plants, most of which were brought over by seafarers from various corners of the globe in the late 19th century. Walk around the island and you’ll be intoxicated by the scent—a medley of Aleppo pines, cedar, eucalyptus, and wild flora. To best appreciate the enchanting aroma, visit the Fragrant Garden on the town of Mali Lošinj’s southern edge. With lovely landscaping framed by traditional stone drywall, the small space packs in more than 100 herbs grown on Lošinj and the neighboring island of Cres, from sage and laurel to myrtle and marigold.