Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fragrant Garden

Mali Losinj, Croatia
Website
Fragrant Garden Mali Lošinj Croatia

Fragrant Garden

Located in Kvarner Bay, the island of Lošinj is known for its abundance of aromatic plants, most of which were brought over by seafarers from various corners of the globe in the late 19th century. Walk around the island and you’ll be intoxicated by the scent—a medley of Aleppo pines, cedar, eucalyptus, and wild flora. To best appreciate the enchanting aroma, visit the Fragrant Garden on the town of Mali Lošinj’s southern edge. With lovely landscaping framed by traditional stone drywall, the small space packs in more than 100 herbs grown on Lošinj and the neighboring island of Cres, from sage and laurel to myrtle and marigold.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points