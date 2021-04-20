Humska Konoba
Not only does Humska Konoba have a covered terrace with dazzling views of Istria’s hill-strewn hinterland, but the restaurant is also located in one of the world’s smallest towns and serves some of the most honest, delicious Istrian cuisine you’ll find anywhere on the peninsula. Whether you opt for hand-rolled fuži
(Istrian pasta), maneštra
(a rich, local take on minestrone), or a fritaja
(an omelet with truffles or wild asparagus in spring), you’re in for a treat at this hilltop favorite. Pair your meal with a shot of humska biska
(mistletoe grappa) or a glass of Istrian teran
(red) or malvazija
(white) wine, then stick around to take in the marvelous vistas.