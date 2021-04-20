Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Humska Konoba

52425, Hum, Croatia
Website
| +385 52 660 005
Humska Konoba Hum Croatia

More info

Tue - Sun 11am - 10pm

Humska Konoba

Not only does Humska Konoba have a covered terrace with dazzling views of Istria’s hill-strewn hinterland, but the restaurant is also located in one of the world’s smallest towns and serves some of the most honest, delicious Istrian cuisine you’ll find anywhere on the peninsula. Whether you opt for hand-rolled fuži (Istrian pasta), maneštra (a rich, local take on minestrone), or a fritaja (an omelet with truffles or wild asparagus in spring), you’re in for a treat at this hilltop favorite. Pair your meal with a shot of humska biska (mistletoe grappa) or a glass of Istrian teran (red) or malvazija (white) wine, then stick around to take in the marvelous vistas.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points