Iž Island

Iž is one of the most visited islands in the Zadar archipelago. While many islands in the area are uninhabited, Iž is home to some 600 residents and is famous for its traditional earthenware olive oil containers. Near Iž are the Kornati Islands—89 windblown limestone outposts that are home to some 69 species of butterflies as well as seabirds, lizards and other wildlife. The water around the islands is part of the protected Kornati National Park and fishing is limited. Sitting between the brilliant blue sea and sky, these isolated isles with their unique beauty make for an unforgettable day trip.