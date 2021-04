Kornati National Park

I have to admit that my recent experience at the Kornati Islands National Park was extremely amazing. My friends and I got on board a beautiful yacht and set on course for what was promising to be one of the most exhilarating experiences of my life. Traversing across the Islands make it look like being in a movie background, more especially as the yacht sailed from one scenic island to another. Of the many reasons that made sailing Kornati Islands amazing, the scenes, the winds, and the bay were simply magnificent creating an overall excellent and relaxing experience. However, I have to mention our short stop at Levrnaka bay and racing up the hill for one the most amazing view I have ever witnessed. It was almost as if you are overlooking an alien sea. The sea is clear, the lighting is amazing and more importantly, the contrasting scenery is simply astonishing. The routes are vast and hence, we always sought an adventurous diversion to reach our choice islands. Each time, we found new anchoring places and enjoy a little of swimming. On two occasions, encountering dolphins gave us lots of excitement. After assurance from our skipper that the waters were safe, we took some time off to swim in the turquoise water. The swim in the salty lake was extremely amazing, the water is warm and buoyant. Special thanks to our skipper, who was part of Blue Adria (a famous yacht charter in Croatia ). All in all, it was an adventure worth the time and money spent.