Kornati National Park
Ul. Butina 2, 22243, Murter, Croatia
| +385 22 435 740
Photo by Jakub Zajic/shutterstock
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 8pm
Kornati National ParkSailing through Kornati National Park—an archipelago of 89 islands, islets, and reefs—is one of Croatia’s most extraordinary experiences. Starting from Telašćica Nature Park on the southeast end of Dugi Otok island, the mesmerizing boat adventure passes carbonate rocks, crags, and cliffs, all contrasting against the turquoise sea. During the ride, guests can discover some of the park’s 61 coral species, spot bottlenose dolphins, and explore ancient ruins like the Roman saltworks. Those wanting to get in the water can scuba with a guide in one of the park’s nine diving zones, or simply jump into the sparkling Adriatic for a swim. When you’re done adventuring, don’t miss lunch at Konoba Piccolo on Vela Smokvica island; the restaurant’s shrimp, octopus, and anchovy salad with cherry tomatoes is a favorite.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago
Iž Island
Iž is one of the most visited islands in the Zadar archipelago. While many islands in the area are uninhabited, Iž is home to some 600 residents and is famous for its traditional earthenware olive oil containers. Near Iž are the Kornati Islands—89 windblown limestone outposts that are home to some 69 species of butterflies as well as seabirds, lizards and other wildlife. The water around the islands is part of the protected Kornati National Park and fishing is limited. Sitting between the brilliant blue sea and sky, these isolated isles with their unique beauty make for an unforgettable day trip.
AFAR Staff
about 5 years ago
The Gorgeous Kornati Islands
The beautiful Kornati Islands just outside of Zadar are the perfect spot to relax, have a drink, and enjoy a swim in the water! People were flocking to these rocks just to sit and enjoy the view.
over 4 years ago
Kornati Islands
I have to admit that my recent experience at the Kornati Islands National Park was extremely amazing. My friends and I got on board a beautiful yacht and set on course for what was promising to be one of the most exhilarating experiences of my life. Traversing across the Islands make it look like being in a movie background, more especially as the yacht sailed from one scenic island to another. Of the many reasons that made sailing Kornati Islands amazing, the scenes, the winds, and the bay were simply magnificent creating an overall excellent and relaxing experience. However, I have to mention our short stop at Levrnaka bay and racing up the hill for one the most amazing view I have ever witnessed. It was almost as if you are overlooking an alien sea. The sea is clear, the lighting is amazing and more importantly, the contrasting scenery is simply astonishing. The routes are vast and hence, we always sought an adventurous diversion to reach our choice islands. Each time, we found new anchoring places and enjoy a little of swimming. On two occasions, encountering dolphins gave us lots of excitement. After assurance from our skipper that the waters were safe, we took some time off to swim in the turquoise water. The swim in the salty lake was extremely amazing, the water is warm and buoyant. Special thanks to our skipper, who was part of Blue Adria (a famous yacht charter in Croatia). All in all, it was an adventure worth the time and money spent.
almost 7 years ago
Island Life
The biggest national park in Croatia is made up of 89 islands in the northern corner of the Adriatic Sea. Located along the coastline known as Dalmatia, Kornati National Park is accessible from Zadar. It boasts islands that are not much more than two acres; others once hosted sizable sheep farms. Rocky and sun-drenched, covered by white limestone most are barren of trees ever since the greedy Italians came and cut them to help construct Venice. The best grilled lamb I’ve ever had was on one of the islands, roasted over an open fire, after a full life spent munching on rosemary and washed over daily by sea salt.