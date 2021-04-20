Vučedol Culture Museum
In a striking new building on one of Europe’s most extensive archeological sites, this state-of-the-art museum shines light on one of the world’s lesser-known ancient cultures. It was in this exact location, just down the Danube River from the city of Vukovar, that the first farmers settled in 6000 B.C.E. and formed what became Europe’s most significant city from 3000 to 2500 B.C.E. For insight into this rich society, wander through the museum’s 19 exhibition rooms, which are spread over two levels and contain everything from ceramics, earthen bowls, wooden canoes, and fishbone needles to replicas of furnaces used to cast copper, and skulls and bones found in situ. Bilingual boards explain each exhibition, and guided tours in English are also available.