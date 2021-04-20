Where are you going?
Krapina Neanderthal Museum

Šetalište Vilibalda Sluge bb, 49000, Krapina, Croatia
Website
| +385 49 371 491
Krapina Neanderthal Museum Krapina Croatia

More info

Tue - Sun 9am - 5pm

Krapina Neanderthal Museum

Evolution buffs will have a field day at this museum, which explores human history with a special focus on the Neanderthal period. It’s built directly adjacent to Hušnjakovo hill, a Paleolithic site discovered in 1899 that is now Europe’s largest single locality of prehistoric findings, including several Neanderthal fossils. Inside the striking, cave-like building, visitors can explore the original habitat of the “Krapina man.” Take a walk through the Stone Ages and witness 125,000-year-old bones and ancient artifacts that attest to the evolution of humankind. Then, discover Neanderthal rituals and culture through hyper-realistic reconstructions, or head outdoors for a guided tour of the species’ former homeland.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

