Krapina Neanderthal Museum
Evolution buffs will have a field day at this museum, which explores human history with a special focus on the Neanderthal period. It’s built directly adjacent to Hušnjakovo hill, a Paleolithic site discovered in 1899 that is now Europe’s largest single locality of prehistoric findings, including several Neanderthal fossils. Inside the striking, cave-like building, visitors can explore the original habitat of the “Krapina man.” Take a walk through the Stone Ages and witness 125,000-year-old bones and ancient artifacts that attest to the evolution of humankind. Then, discover Neanderthal rituals and culture through hyper-realistic reconstructions, or head outdoors for a guided tour of the species’ former homeland.