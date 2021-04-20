Linden Tree Retreat & Ranch
Mon - Fri 6am - 10pm
Linden Tree Retreat & RanchHidden away in the hamlet of Velika Plana inside the Velebit Mountain Biosphere Reserve, this ranch retreat is the perfect place to discover Croatia’s rugged Lika region. Either book a stay in one of the units (which range from teepees and river tents to mudhouse-style casitas and en-suite rooms with private porches) or pop in for the day to take advantage of the many activities on offer. The ranch specializes in horseback riding—guests can enjoy lessons, two-hour trots, or day-long rides that roam the range—but also features canoe expeditions, archery, and Jeep rides through the wilderness. For those who choose to spend the night, the spa compound has a pool, a Siberian cedar hot tub, space for yoga, and an outdoor treatment room.
Head for the Croatian Hills
On the edge of the Velebit mountain range, Linden Tree Retreat & Ranch has the soul of a hippie agrarian farm and the trappings of a casually well-appointed hotel, complete with wireless Internet. Choose to sleep in either a wood-frame apartment or a beam-supported teepee.