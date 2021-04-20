Where are you going?
Vuglec Breg

Škarićevo 151, 49224, Škarićevo - Krapina, Croatia
| +385 49 345 015
Vuglec Breg škarićevo Krapina Croatia

Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm

Vuglec Breg

Northwest of Zagreb, the Zagorje region is full of storybook hamlets, medieval castles, vineyard-strewn hills, and maze-like corn fields. To experience the area in a capsule, spend a night or two at Vuglec Breg, a rural retreat in the village of Škarićevo, just a short drive from the spa town of Krapinske Toplice. Here, you’ll find rooms and suites inside charming hiže (traditional wooden cottages), regional dishes like purica s mlincima (roasted turkey with baked noodles) and štrukli (cheese-stuffed dumplings), and views of the pastoral landscape in every direction. Just know that on weekends this popular family getaway can get busy with vacationers from Zagreb.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

