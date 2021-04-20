Wine Roads of Baranja
A small, triangle-shaped area in the far northeast of Croatia, Baranja stretches toward Serbia and Hungary, where the Drava and Danube rivers meet. A land of gentle hills, wheat fields, and pretty villages, it’s recently emerged as one of the country’s prime wine regions, with a variety of historic cellars and well-marked wine roads. The area is particularly known for its white wines, made with local grapes like graševina
, but it also produces some deliciously earthy reds. Head to the villages of Zmajevac and Suza to find top wineries like Kolar, Belje, and Gerstmajer, all of which offer tasting tours (just be sure to book ahead). At the area’s biggest producer, Josić, guests can also dine at a gourmet restaurant in an ancient cellar.