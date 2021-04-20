Kopački Rit Nature Park
Between the Danube and Drava rivers in Croatia’s northeastern region of Baranja, the Kopački Rit Nature Park comprises 68 square miles of pristine wetlands and forests. In this natural wonderland, visitors can meander along wooden boardwalks, take a boat tour to marvel at the numerous wetland plants, and spot turtles and harmless snakes along the river banks. On rainy days, you might even see fire salamanders in the forests or, come spring, elusive fire-bellied toads croaking in the water. Home to everything from dragon flies and beavers to wild boar, red deer, and 293 different bird species, the park, which forms part of the Mura-Drava-Danube Biosphere Reserve, has been nicknamed the “Amazon of Europe.”