Trakošćan Castle

Trakošćan 1, 42253, Trakošćan, Croatia
+385 42 796 281
Trakošćan Castle

Sun - Sat 9am - 4pm

Trakošćan Castle

Take a stroll through history at the 13th-century Trakošćan Castle, which is perched on a verdant hill in the north of Croatia. Visitors can explore the medieval fortress, with its well-preserved kitchen and dungeon areas, and check out the family tree of the Draškovićs, who owned the castle in the late 1500s. In the dining room, notice the small door in the wall, through which food was passed in the olden days. Be sure to also visit the small reading lounge, which features silky wallpaper from the 19th century, and the fourth floor, where you'll find the oldest piece of furniture in the castle—a dresser from the Renaissance era. Back outside, head downhill for a lakeside drink, or hop on a paddleboat to marvel at the castle from below.
By Anja Mutic

