Regardless of whether you live on the east or west coast, a weekend getaway to Napa is a must for all wine-loving travelers. As a city slicker myself, I don’t own a car and since taking a Lyft or Uber from the city to the valley is quite expensive, consider renting a car, instead. That said, remember to get car insurance, as California's laws are fairly strict. Napa and Sonoma can technically be done in a day, but I suggest making a weekend getaway out of it. There are 400+ wineries in Napa alone, and 600 when you count Sonoma’s estates and thus, it can feel pretty overwhelming your first visit. Narrow down your options by doing some pre-trip research. If you’re a fan of a particular type of wine, say, Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay, aim to visit wineries that specialize in that variety. Another way to narrow down your winery list is to view each property as an attraction. For example, Castello di Amorosa is a 13th century Tuscan style castle. This might seem like a shock at first, but you’ll soon learn that while the castle is a relatively modern construction, it’s built with actual bricks from Italy and Austria . There’s even a torture chamber (don’t worry, it’s not actually in operation) nearby the wine cellar. If staying for the night, take advantage of the areas' collection of quaint bed & breakfasts, ranging from affordable to the ultimate in luxury.