Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Casa Rio

430 East Commerce Street
Website
| +1 210-225-6718
Casa Rio San Antonio Texas United States
Casa Rio San Antonio Texas United States
Casa Rio San Antonio Texas United States
Casa Rio San Antonio Texas United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

Casa Rio

Watching the river flow by with a margarita in hand is one of the best ways to while away an afternoon in San Antonio, and at Casa Rio, you can do just that. The restaurant’s colorful umbrellas have lined the River Walk since 1946, providing a postcard-perfect backdrop for sampling enchiladas, flautas, fajitas, and, of course, icy-cold margaritas. The oldest restaurant on the riverfront, Casa Rio is beloved for its authentic Tex-Mex cuisine, but its real charm lies in its ambience. Request an outdoor table and let your worries float away with the river. Just be sure to decide between frozen and on the rocks first.
By Meena Thiruvengadam , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points