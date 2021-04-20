Carova Beach

Wild Mustangs on the Outer Banks
Horse-lovers must visit the Outer Banks! The "wild" Colonial Spanish Mustangs, which have lived on the dunes since the 1500's, are beautiful and rare. Their history on the Outer Banks is interesting beginning with their overseas journey from Spain
and more recently including their excursions into local grocery stores to enjoy lunch in the produce isles. They roam the dunes, wander the woods, swim in the Currituck Sound, wade in the Atlantic surf, and somehow even survive hurricanes! Enjoying the solitude of a quiet beach with the occasional company of wild mustangs...it's like a dream!