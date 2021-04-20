Carnarvon National Park
Nandowrie QLD 4722, Australia
BarkI was fascinated by the bark on this tree along one of the hiking trails around Carnarvon Gorge National Park. A bit like yin and yang!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Contrasting Carnarvon
Carnarvon is a great national park to camp in (There's also a nearby Carnarvon Lodge for the not so happy campers) because it has great hiking trails throughout the beautiful park. I didn't think I'd like hiking - but I loved it! Carnarvon is full of contrasts, from the typical Aussie outback appearance as you drive in past flocks of emus, only to discover mossy green areas more typical of a rainforest.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Walking with Giants
Surrounded by ancient giants, I've never felt smaller than when hiking through Carnarvon Gorge in Queensland
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Ancient Aboriginal Art at Carnarvon
Ancient Aboriginal artwork, as the title suggests, at the end of a hiking trail in Carnarvon National Park.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Strange Bark
During one of the many hiking trails through Carnarvon national park, I stumbled upon this crazy tree bark.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Carnarvon Gorge Hike
At the end of a hike through Carnarvon National Park, we arrived at this awe inspiring freak of nature. The photo can't quite do it justice, but it is the result of thousands of years of...Earth. In the next few photos you can get a better idea of the scale of this behemoth.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Hiking through Carnarvon
You almost don't notice me in the bottom right of this photo, and every time, even for me, I'm surprised at how huge these rockfaces are.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Exploring Carnarvon
This leads to the opening shown in other photos at Carnarvon Gorge. Walking around Carnarvon you feel like an ant, just because everything around you is so huge.