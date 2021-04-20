Where are you going?
Carnarvon National Park

Nandowrie QLD 4722, Australia
Bark

I was fascinated by the bark on this tree along one of the hiking trails around Carnarvon Gorge National Park. A bit like yin and yang!
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Contrasting Carnarvon

Carnarvon is a great national park to camp in (There's also a nearby Carnarvon Lodge for the not so happy campers) because it has great hiking trails throughout the beautiful park. I didn't think I'd like hiking - but I loved it! Carnarvon is full of contrasts, from the typical Aussie outback appearance as you drive in past flocks of emus, only to discover mossy green areas more typical of a rainforest.
Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Walking with Giants

Surrounded by ancient giants, I've never felt smaller than when hiking through Carnarvon Gorge in Queensland
Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Ancient Aboriginal Art at Carnarvon

Ancient Aboriginal artwork, as the title suggests, at the end of a hiking trail in Carnarvon National Park.
Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Strange Bark

During one of the many hiking trails through Carnarvon national park, I stumbled upon this crazy tree bark.
Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Carnarvon Gorge Hike

At the end of a hike through Carnarvon National Park, we arrived at this awe inspiring freak of nature. The photo can't quite do it justice, but it is the result of thousands of years of...Earth. In the next few photos you can get a better idea of the scale of this behemoth.
Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Hiking through Carnarvon

You almost don't notice me in the bottom right of this photo, and every time, even for me, I'm surprised at how huge these rockfaces are.
Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Exploring Carnarvon

This leads to the opening shown in other photos at Carnarvon Gorge. Walking around Carnarvon you feel like an ant, just because everything around you is so huge.

