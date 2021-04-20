The road less traveled

To say the ride to Caral was a bumpy one is the most understated statement I've ever said. In a van filled with 6 people, myself being in the back, we passed through small streams, stopped for cows, and even ushered a group of little ducklings across the road. Caral is the oldest civilization in the Americas, and is a site to see if you have both the time and patience to go. The ride was bumpy, but the scenery was beautiful. The whole experience felt very Peruvian and very experiential. At the end of viewing the ruins (we were the only people there - spooky), we were presented an authentic Peruvian meal of sweet potatoes, chicken and a purple drink that I'm still unaware as to its contents.