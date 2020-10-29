Marvellous mosaics

Cappella Palatina, Palermo is an amazing wall to wall art work of mosaics. Built by Roger II, King of Sicily, construction commenced in 1132, and the mosaic decor began post its consecration in 1140. A sign of the importance of power and stature of the time, when walking through, you truly cannot believe that what you are seeing is made up of individual tiles. As with much of Sicily, the beauty is also in the relative lack of crowds and the appreciation that sitting on this small island is something as beautiful as this that most people would not even know existed.