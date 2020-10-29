Cappella Palatina
Piazza del Parlamento, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
| +39 091 705 5611
Sun 8:15am - 12pm
Mon - Sat 8:15am - 5:30pm
Cappella Palatina, Palermo, Sicilyby Fabrizia Lanza Within the Palace of the Normans, there’s a chapel of the kings. “It’s sumptuous,” Fabrizia says, “all covered with mosaics. It’s like getting inside a golden box of jewelry.” Piazza del Parlamento 1 This story appeared in the January/February 2011 issue.
over 6 years ago
Marvellous mosaics
Cappella Palatina, Palermo is an amazing wall to wall art work of mosaics. Built by Roger II, King of Sicily, construction commenced in 1132, and the mosaic decor began post its consecration in 1140. A sign of the importance of power and stature of the time, when walking through, you truly cannot believe that what you are seeing is made up of individual tiles. As with much of Sicily, the beauty is also in the relative lack of crowds and the appreciation that sitting on this small island is something as beautiful as this that most people would not even know existed.
over 4 years ago
Cappella Palatina
Located within the Norman Palace, the Palatine Chapel was King Roger II's royal chapel, commissioned by the king in the 1130s. The ornate interior has an Arabic-style honeycomb coffered ceiling made to look like stalactites. Elaborate mosaics cover the walls, inlaid with gold, jewels and marble and depicting saints and scenes from the Bible. Look for Adam and Eve eating the forbidden fruit.