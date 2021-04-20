Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill, Washington, DC, USA
Take a Stroll Through Capitol Hill Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

Take a Stroll Through Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill’s most famous resident is of course the Capitol Building and other famous historic landmarks including the Library of Congress, the Folger Library, and the Supreme Court. The nearby residential neighborhood is filled with colonial-style townhomes that sit alongside old brick sidewalks. It’s a charming area that’s a wonderful place for a stroll. Wander over after you’ve checked out some of the more well-known landmarks. You truly never know what you might find—like this pair of whimsical sculptures dating back to 2002, when D.C.’s Commission on the Arts and Humanities got independent artists to decorate 200 fiberglass elephants and donkeys, which of course represent the Republican and Democratic parties, respectively.
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
Original the hay adams.jpg?1484241807?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points