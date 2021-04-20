Capitol Hill Capitol Hill, Washington, DC, USA

Take a Stroll Through Capitol Hill Capitol Hill’s most famous resident is of course the Capitol Building and other famous historic landmarks including the Library of Congress, the Folger Library, and the Supreme Court. The nearby residential neighborhood is filled with colonial-style townhomes that sit alongside old brick sidewalks. It’s a charming area that’s a wonderful place for a stroll. Wander over after you’ve checked out some of the more well-known landmarks. You truly never know what you might find—like this pair of whimsical sculptures dating back to 2002, when D.C.’s Commission on the Arts and Humanities got independent artists to decorate 200 fiberglass elephants and donkeys, which of course represent the Republican and Democratic parties, respectively.