Campo de Ourique

Where the Traditional Is Still Alive

A residential neighborhood with traditional commerce, and considered to be the most peaceful in Lisbon , this neighborhood brings together the best of life conditions to those who call this home.Taste a chocolate cake at the pastry shop which sells “The Best Chocolate Cake in the World” (Rua Coelho da Rocha, 99, next to the market). Then walk off your calories by visiting Santo Condestável’s Church, an emblematic monument which was designed by Vasco Regaleira, the architect of the "new churches."