Campo de Ourique
Jardim Teófilo de Braga, (em frente ao nº 26 da rua do 4 de Infantaria), 1350-266 Lisboa, Portugal
Where the Traditional Is Still AliveA residential neighborhood with traditional commerce, and considered to be the most peaceful in Lisbon, this neighborhood brings together the best of life conditions to those who call this home.
Taste a chocolate cake at the pastry shop which sells “The Best Chocolate Cake in the World” (Rua Coelho da Rocha, 99, next to the market). Then walk off your calories by visiting Santo Condestável’s Church, an emblematic monument which was designed by Vasco Regaleira, the architect of the "new churches."