Campo de Ourique

Jardim Teófilo de Braga, (em frente ao nº 26 da rua do 4 de Infantaria), 1350-266 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 960 055 535
Where the Traditional Is Still Alive Lisboa Portugal

Sun - Sat 9am - 2am

A residential neighborhood with traditional commerce, and considered to be the most peaceful in Lisbon, this neighborhood brings together the best of life conditions to those who call this home.

Taste a chocolate cake at the pastry shop which sells “The Best Chocolate Cake in the World” (Rua Coelho da Rocha, 99, next to the market). Then walk off your calories by visiting Santo Condestável’s Church, an emblematic monument which was designed by Vasco Regaleira, the architect of the "new churches."
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

