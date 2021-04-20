Where are you going?
Calle Ocho Plaza

455 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130, USA
Website
Carnaval Miami: Get Into the Worlds Biggest Block Party Miami Florida United States

More info

Sun - Thur 10am - 1am
Fri, Sat 10am - 3am

For ten days each spring (in early March), The Latino community of Miami celebrates culture, cuisine and entertainment with a vibrant array of beauty pageants, sports, concerts and international foods at Carnaval Miami. There are culinary competitions, galas and an upscale Latin jazz festival. The grand finale is Calle Ocho, a 23-block street festival in Little Havana, which is the largest block party in the world. Over a million watch live entertainment on 30 stages featuring salsa, merengue and Caribbean music. Carnival has been a cultural highlight in Miami for 35 years.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

