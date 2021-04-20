Caffè Propaganda

The Richest Egg in Italy

The Paolo Parisi egg has become an Italian status symbol. The perfect whites look like those of any other egg, but the Day-Glo orange yolks have an incredible creamy texture and sweet almond flavor that fetch nearly $2 per egg. The extraordinary taste is the result of the maniacal care the Tuscan farmer gives his heritage-breed Livornese chickens. The hens roam free on Parisi’s farm, and their foraged diet is supplemented with milk from Parisi’s goats. Italy’s top chefs pay homage to the eggs. Rome’s Caffè Propaganda has an entire menu devoted to them.