Caffè Propaganda
Via Claudia, 15, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
| +39 06 9453 4255
Tue - Sun 8:30am - 2am
Enjoy a Handcrafted Cocktail- Or Two- in RomeCaffe Propaganda is just a short 3-4 minute walk from the Colosseum; but instead of being another tourist spot, it's a spot for locals and has some of the best hand-crafted cocktails in Rome. In the direction opposite from the hub-bub on the quiet Via Claudia, lies this gem that creates its extensive drink menu from fresh ingredients and spirits from all around the world. The vibe is classy and hip; it's definitely a place to check out if you're wanting to enjoy some of Rome's authentic evening 'scene,' not a place to go to after touring the Colosseum in jeans and tennis shoes. Come for a drink-- and most likely, stay for two or three.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
The Richest Egg in Italy
The Paolo Parisi egg has become an Italian status symbol. The perfect whites look like those of any other egg, but the Day-Glo orange yolks have an incredible creamy texture and sweet almond flavor that fetch nearly $2 per egg. The extraordinary taste is the result of the maniacal care the Tuscan farmer gives his heritage-breed Livornese chickens. The hens roam free on Parisi’s farm, and their foraged diet is supplemented with milk from Parisi’s goats. Italy’s top chefs pay homage to the eggs. Rome’s Caffè Propaganda has an entire menu devoted to them.