Caffè Propaganda

Enjoy a Handcrafted Cocktail- Or Two- in Rome

Caffe Propaganda is just a short 3-4 minute walk from the Colosseum; but instead of being another tourist spot, it's a spot for locals and has some of the best hand-crafted cocktails in Rome . In the direction opposite from the hub-bub on the quiet Via Claudia, lies this gem that creates its extensive drink menu from fresh ingredients and spirits from all around the world. The vibe is classy and hip; it's definitely a place to check out if you're wanting to enjoy some of Rome's authentic evening 'scene,' not a place to go to after touring the Colosseum in jeans and tennis shoes. Come for a drink-- and most likely, stay for two or three.