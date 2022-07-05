Where are you going?
Roscioli Caffè

16 Piazza Benedetto Cairoli
Website
| +39 06 8916 5330
Sun 8am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 11pm

When Alessandro Roscioli, owner of the famous Roman delicatessen Salumeria Roscioli, took over an old caffè with his brother Pierluigi, owner of coffee mainstay Antico Forno, Romans knew they had a new morning destination. Every a.m., customers line up for homemade pastries—like old-fashioned granatinas, local favorite maritozzo, or traditional cornetto—to go with a cappuccino or espresso. Of course, the coffee is gourmet—Alessandro sourced Verona’s Torrefazione Giamaica Caffè, Italy’s premier artisanal roaster. In the afternoons, Caffè Roscioli serves savory panini sandwiches and aperitivi, the Italian take on happy hour.
By Erica Firpo , AFAR Local Expert

