La Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Moderna

Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Website
La Galleria Nazionale Rome Italy

La Galleria Nazionale

For 120 years, Italy’s national gallery of modern and contemporary art, La Galleria Nazionale, maintained a relatively low profile in its gorgeous neoclassical palace on the edge of Villa Borghese—but no longer. The 2016 renovations reintroduced the collection, which covers 5,000-plus Italian works from the late 1700s to yesterday. Blockbuster Italian and international artists represented include Canova, Clemente, Modigliani, Beecroft, Penone, Calder, Kandinsky, Duchamp, Pollock, and Twombly.
By Erica Firpo , AFAR Local Expert

