Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Corona

Largo di Torre Argentina, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Corona Rome Italy

Corona

There is nothing like Italian gelato. Strike that—there is nothing like Corona gelato. An unassuming gelateria sandwiched between a Vodafone shop and a bank, Corona dazzles hungry crowds with its incredible flavors. Though owner Alessandro keeps his selection to about a dozen freshly made flavors, each one is a winner. Traditionalists love the cioccolato fondente (dark chocolate) and stracciatella, but it is the seasonal flavors—like raspberry ginger, watermelon, lemon basil, and chestnut—that draw faithful clients from all over the city. In the summer, Corona’s granita-flavored crushed ice packs a cold punch.
By Erica Firpo , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Away Now Makes Outdoor Gear Like Duffels and Backpacks
Away Now Makes Outdoor Gear Like Duffels and Backpacks
This Little-Visited Island Nation Is Reopening for the First Time in 2 Years
This Little-Visited Island Nation Is Reopening for the First Time in 2 Years
Delta Is Waiving All July 4th Weekend Flight Changes—Including Fare Differences
Delta Is Waiving All July 4th Weekend Flight Changes—Including Fare Differences
3 Great Countries in Africa for Your First Safari
3 Great Countries in Africa for Your First Safari