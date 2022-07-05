Corona
There is nothing like Italian gelato. Strike that—there is nothing like Corona gelato. An unassuming gelateria sandwiched between a Vodafone shop and a bank, Corona dazzles hungry crowds with its incredible flavors. Though owner Alessandro keeps his selection to about a dozen freshly made flavors, each one is a winner. Traditionalists love the cioccolato fondente
(dark chocolate) and stracciatella
, but it is the seasonal flavors—like raspberry ginger, watermelon, lemon basil, and chestnut—that draw faithful clients from all over the city. In the summer, Corona’s granita-flavored crushed ice packs a cold punch.