Caffè Al Bicerin
5 Piazza della Consolata
+39 011 436 9325
Thur - Tue 8:30am - 7:30pm
Sampling coffee history at the sourceThe Bicerin is a gastronomic speciality of Turin. I love both chocolate and espresso, and was delighted to discover this warming confection in a glass, also called a Bicerin.
The drink is layered into the glass oh so carefully: espresso first, then cocoa and finally a topping of thick cream. Sublime!
There are more elegant places to enjoy a Bicerin in Turin, but if you want to try the drink at the place where it was created more than 200 years ago, head for Piazza della Consolata and Caffè Al Bicerin.
Sit at one of the six or so tables in this cafe where, as the locals say, "everything tastes like history", order your drink and enjoy with a morning newspaper. You will also have opportunity for people-watching as locals queue at the counter for sweet breakfast breads.
When you are done, go next door to the tiny shop and buy cocoa or chocolates in old-fashioned tins to take home and preserve the memory of this special treat.
Chocolate lust in historical cafè in Turin
This is a must stop place in Turin if you are a chocolate lover!
Even though you will likely have to stand on a long queue outside to conquer your seat in this small, intimate, cafè founded in 1763, it will be worth it.
Once you sit at one of the few marble tables, you can choose among many of the cafè specialties well known in the whole town; first of all, the Bicerin (which the cafè is named of): a glass filled with hot espresso coffee, chocolate and cream. Also try wonderful Zabaione (a cream of eggs, sugar and marsala wine, topped with whipped cream) and, last but not least, their famous hot chocolate, prepared without milk.
If you have time, I recommend also a visit to the candy shop nearby the cafè.
