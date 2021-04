Viennese-Style Cafe in Atlanta

Modeled after the cafes of Europe, Cafe Intermezzo brings you to Vienna with its European-style coffee, desserts, and late-night bites. Their sweet and savory crepes, breakfast dishes, and selection of more than 70 cakes and pastries are all well worth a try. The 50-page menu is chock-full of delicious food, as well as their range of liqueurs, wines, champagnes, and beers from around the world. Pick a seat on the patio for the full experience.