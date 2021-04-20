Cafe D'Mongos Speakeasy 1439 Griswold St, Detroit, MI 48226, USA

More info Thur 5:30pm - 11pm Fri 5pm - 1:30am Sat 7pm - 1:30am

A Celebrity Favorite Speakeasy in Detroit "Have you heard about d'Mongo's? It is Ryan Gosling's favorite place to visit when he comes to town!"



Although I never saw Ryan Gosling, bartender Red knew immediately that I was new in Detroit and that I'd never been in before. She recommended I try the Detroit Brown, made with Michigan's own ginger ale: Vernors.



As I sipped gently from the cold glass and looked over the top of its rim at the eclectic crowd filling the speakeasy, I couldn't help but think, "Who cares what celebrity does or doesn't frequent this place, I'd come back here for the drinks and the crowd any day!"



Cafe d'Mongo's draws a crowd every night it is open—which is usually only on Friday, maybe Saturday—and whether the customers come because of the drinks, the music, the crowd, or because they hope to see Ryan Gosling or Mark Wahlberg, the point is they keep coming. There's an element of secrecy that has kept even my hotel's valet from being able to tell me how to get to the revered speakeasy, yet it's one of the first places I heard about when I asked people on the street where I needed to go get a drink in Detroit.



If you find yourself at Cafe d'Mongo's, tell Red I say hello, and order the Detroit Brown.