Bull & Bush Brewery
4700 Cherry Creek S Dr
| +1 303-759-0333
Sat, Sun 10am - 2am
Mon - Fri 11am - 2am
No Bull in DenverIt's a bright, sunny Sunday morning in Denver. We're too relaxed to pack the car to head into the mountains. We don't much feel like heading out on the bikes. The Broncos, Rockies, Nuggets, and Avalanche are all out of town. So what do we do? We head down to the Bull & Bush for some beer – and a side of breakfast.
Bull & Bush is a local favorite that few outsiders know about, according to our hostess (When I hear things like this, I tend to believe it for as long as possible, so not to upset the delicate balance of travel mystery). I set upon perhaps the best eggs Benedict I have ever had, and wash them down with a hearty stout and a punchy IPA. It is the best breakfast I can remember having in a long, long time.